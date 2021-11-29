Delhi sees one Covid death for 3rd consecutive day, 34 new cases

New Delhi, Nov 29 Delhi recorded another Covid death on Monday - for the third consecutive day, taking total fatalities to 25,098, while there were 34 new cases in the last 24 hours, raising its tally to 14,40,900, the Health Department bulletin said.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has gone up to 0.08 per cent, while the active cases are 285, as per the bulletin as per the bulletin. With 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,15,517.

A total of 122 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.19 per cent. The Covid death rate in the city stands at 1.74 per cent.

The total number of Covid containment zones stands at 105 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 43,399 new tests 39,916 RT-PCR and 3,483 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,08,68,725 so far.

Out of 28,098 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 11,023 were first doses and 17,075 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,24,97,676 according to the health bulletin.

