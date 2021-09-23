Delta variant most dominant worldwide, more contagious than ever

The delta variant of the corona virus is the most widely spread major variant worldwide. The Delta variant is lagging behind the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants in terms of spread and transition. The World Health Organization (WHO) technical chief Maria Van Kerkhove made the announcement at an event on Wednesday.

The Delta variant has changed over time and become more contagious. Currently, it is actively repelling all variants of the coronavirus in terms of infection, said Maria Van Kerkhove. Also, the prevalence of alpha, beta and gamma variants is currently declining by less than one per cent, Maria Van Karkhov said in a social media briefing. Meanwhile, the Delta variant is spreading around the world.

At the same time, the Delta variant has become more powerful, more contagious, and is replacing the rest of the variants, Maria Van Kerkhove said. Notably, the WHO has downgraded The WHO has downgraded alpha, beta, gamma along with three other variants - eta, iota and kappa - to “variants under monitoring”, indicating that they “no longer pose a major added risk to global public health” as they are being outcompeted by delta. This means that these variants no longer pose a serious threat to global public health.

The total number of covid patients in the country is 3,3563,421, according to figures released by the Union Ministry of Health at 8 am on Thursday. Of these, the number of active patients has come down to 3,01,640. This is the lowest number in the last 187 days. Only 31,923 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.