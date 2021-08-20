Haryana providing relief to poor families hit by Covid-19

Chandigarh, Aug 20 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state has been giving a benefit of Rs 2 lakh to poor families under an insurance scheme, who have lost members during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister informed the state assembly about this during the Question Hour on the first day of the monsoon session that commenced here.

Adequate arrangements have been made for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply during the pandemic, he said.

"Initially, Haryana got a quota of 150 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen from the Centre, which was later increased to 285 MT, although the state had demanded 350 MT," he said.

The Chief Minister said to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, adequate arrangements were made. No discrimination of any kind was done in the supply of oxygen. During the second wave, the daily oxygen supply and requirement were calculated thoroughly, he said.

"Not only this, concentrators were also brought to ensure adequate supply of oxygen. Many social organizations also contributed to this," said Khattar.

"Currently, there are 670 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. A third wave is expected. Even today many people are struggling with post-Covid complications. Pandemic is not in anyone's control. We have done our duty in times of crisis," added Khattar.

He blamed the opposition for criticizing the government on every issue.

Replying to another question, Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, on behalf of Health Minister Anil Vij, said 26 healthcare personnel, comprising nine doctors and eight paramedical staff, lost their lives while performing Covid-19 duty. They were covered under a life insurance scheme.

He said the state saw 9,635 Covid deaths and district-level death audit committees were constituted to evaluate the cause of death so that corrective measures were taken accordingly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor