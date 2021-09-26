If second vaccine dose missed, process must be restarted: Expert

New Delhi, Sep 26 India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 85 crore mark, but the success of this mass drive against the pandemic depends on people getting fully vaccinated with both doses, says a leading expert.

In an interview to , Dr Arun Kumar Sharma, Director ICMR-National Institute for Implementation Research in Non-Communicable Diseases

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor