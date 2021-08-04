India sees jump in Covid infections, logs 42,625 cases in a day

New Delhi, Aug 4 India on Wednesday took a high jump in daily Covid infections and reported 42,625 new cases across the nation in 24 hours. A total of 562 deaths were reported in the same span of time, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

With new 562 deaths, India's death toll now stands at 4,25,757.

India registered over 10,000 more infections than the previous day, as a total of 30,548 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported on Tuesday.

With 5,395 new active cases, India's active Covid infection tally has climbed to 4,10,353 on Wednesday. The active cases constitute 1.29 per cent of the total caseload of India.

However, India's recovery rate currently stands at 97.37 per cent. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.36 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 5 percent for 55 continuous days and currently stands at 2.31 per cent.

According to the health ministry data, total 36,668 patients were discharged from hospitals and health centers in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,09,33,022 to date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 56 days.

The Health Ministry data said that a total of 62,53,741 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hrs. With this, total 48,52,86,570 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

The ministry data pointed further that over 50.37 crore (50,37,22,630) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 49,19,780 doses are in the pipeline. Around 2,60,17,573 balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

