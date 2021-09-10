India sees slight decline in new Covid cases after 2 days

New Delhi, Sep 10 After witnessing a spike in new Covid cases for the last two days, India saw a slight decline on Friday with 34,973 fresh Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

India had reported 43,263 Covid infections on Thursday while on Wednesday, the number stood at 37,875 cases.

At the same time, the country registered as many as 260 deaths, pushing the total Covid related deaths to 4,42,009. The fatality rate was reported at 1.33 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 37,681 Covid-infected patients recovered, pushing the country's total recovery numbers to 3,23,42,299. As per the data, the Covid recovery rate stood at 97.49 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.31 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 77 days, while the daily positivity rate at the same period was reported at 1.96 per cent, which is less than 3 per cent for the last 11 days.

The total active cases rose to 3,90,646, which is 1.18 per cent of the total Covid cases reported in the country.

Kerala has been the most Covid affected state in the country for the last many weeks, and on Thursday it registered 26,200 fresh cases.

The health ministry's report also said that a total of 53,86,04,854 samples for Covid-19 have been tested in the country, of which 17,87,611 were tested in the last 24 hours.

India has so far administered over 72.3 crore (72,37,84,586) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 67,58,491 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

