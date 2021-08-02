Iran reports 32,511 new Covid-19 cases, 3,903,519 in total

Tehran, Aug 2 Iran on Sunday reported 32,511 new Covid-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 3,903,519.

The pandemic has so far claimed 90,996 lives in Iran, up by 366 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said.

A total of 3,385,195 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,539 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

Iranian health authorities have re-imposed restrictions amid the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in the country as the number of infections has grown to an alarming point in most parts of Iran over the past weeks.

