Iran reports 5,144 daily Covid-19 cases

Tehran, Nov 24 Iran's Health Ministry has reported 5,144 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,088,009.

The pandemic also claimed 132 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 129,117, Xinhua news reported, citing an update by the ministry on Tuesday.

A total of 5,807,089 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,386 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

The report added that 37,996,904 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor