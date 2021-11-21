Israeli PM sets goal to vaccinate children aged 5-11

Jerusalem, Nov 21 Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that the country's goal is to vaccinate 50 per cent of children aged 5-11 by the end of December.

The remark was made in a meeting between Bennett and general managers of the country's four health maintenance organisations, Xinhua news agency quoted a spokesperson for Bennett as saying.

The managers informed Bennett of the preparation for vaccination rollout for the children.

The move came after the Israeli health ministry decided to approve Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for younger children earlier this month.

