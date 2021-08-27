J&K sees 166 new Covid cases, 76 recoveries, 1 death

Srinagar, Aug 27 New Covid cases outnumbered recoveries in J&K on Friday while Srinagar district reported 57 new cases during the last 24 hours which was the highest single day number in recent months.

Officials said 166 new cases 44 from Jammu division and 122 from Kashmir division were reported, while 76 patients 36 from Jammu division and 40 from Kashmir division were discharged from hospitals, and one patient succumbed in Jammu division.

No new case of black fungus was reported.

As many 324,813 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 319,259 have recovered, while 4,405 have succumbed.

Active cases stand at 1,149, out of which 345 are from the Jammu division and 804 from the Kashmir division.

