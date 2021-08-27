Karnataka to administer 5 lakh Covid vax does daily from Sep 1: Bommai

Bengaluru, Aug 27 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Friday that the government would ensure 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations in the state from September 1.

"Union Health Minister Mansukh L. Mandaviya has assured us of providing 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccines every day. We should be able to do it to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in the state at the earliest," he said.

He said that he had met Mandaviya during his New Delhi visit, told him about their goal of administering 5 lakh vaccinations everyday from September 1, and he assured all help.

"We are making necessary arrangements to reach the target of 5 lakh vaccinations every day. 5 lakh vaccination target was achieved two days ago in the state," Bommai added.

He also said that Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goel has agreed to the establishment of a mega textile park in Karnataka. "He has asked me to come with a proposal. It will create employment on a large scale, especially for women," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor