Kashmir sees the first ever reported case of 'En caul' birth

A rare case has happened at Budgam District hospital in Kashmir Valley. One women gave "En caul" birth this type of child birth is also known as "mermaid/ veiled" birth. En caul births are more common in cesarean sections and are more likely to occur in preterm births. This kind of birth are so complicated and risky for body. But fortunelty the baby and mother is doing well. Many people don't know about this, so here's the information about what is En caul birth means.

What is En caul birth?

Simply put, an en caul birth is when a baby is born still fully enclosed within the unruptured amniotic sac (caul). Also known as “mermaid birth” or “veiled birth,” this is a highly unusual occurrence (especially in vaginal births, due to the amount of pressure involved in squeezing a baby out of the birth canal). In fact, this phenomenon occurs in less than 1 in 80,000 births . As such, when an en caul birth does go down, it’s a pretty magical thing to behold—a rare glimpse into a baby’s sheltered world within the womb.

Why does an En caul birth happens?

In vaginal deliveries, en caul births are most likely to occur in preterm or premature births, since the baby is smaller and labor is, well, less laborious (relatively speaking, that is). But these rare births tend to happen more often during cesarean sections—namely because there are instances when the scalpel doesn’t rupture the amniotic sac during surgery.

How can the baby breathe with the sac after birth?

The baby remains connected to the umbilical cord immediately after birth and should do so until it stops pulsing and turns white. That is why when an "en caul" birth happens, there is no need to worry that the baby isn't receiving oxygen. Once the membranes are ruptured and removed, the baby should still receive immediate skin to skin and that golden hour after delivery, advice doctors.

Here are some pictures of En Caul birth.