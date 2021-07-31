Kerala logs 20K Covid cases in a day, 1 lakh in just 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram, July 31 In what could be a record of sorts, Kerala on Saturday recorded 20,624 new Covid positive cases in 24 hours taking the total new cases in the past five days to over one lakh.

This is the fifth day in a row that the state has recorded over 20,000 cases and the only solace for the day is the day's test positivity rate which has come down marginally from 13.61 per cent on Friday to 12.31 per cent on Saturday.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said 20,624 people tested positive after 1,67,579 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The day also saw 16,865 recovery while the total number of active cases was 1,64,500.

Malappuram district accounted for the maximum number of cases on Saturday with 3,474 turning positive followed by Trissur with 2,693 cases.

Saturday also saw 80 people dying due to Covid taking the total death tally in the state to 16,781.

State Health Minister Veena George cautioned the people that utmost caution has to be maintained with regard to observing Covid protocols as in the present circumstances according to experts a possible third wave is expected.

"According to statistics, 50 per cent of the state population is vulnerable to Covid. Moreover the new Delta virus is also a serious one and if the third wave happens before the vaccination process is over in the state, then things could be worrisome," said George.

