Malaysia reports 15,669 new Covid-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur, Sep 15 Malaysia reported another 15,669 new Covid-19 infections, as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 2,011,440.

Some 17 of the new cases are imported and 15,652 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 463 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 21,587.

About 18,053 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,764,576.

Of the remaining 225,277 active cases, 1,242 are being treated in intensive care units and 692 of them need assisted breathing.

The country reported 243,971 doses administered on Tuesday alone, and some 66.3 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 54.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor