Mandaviya inaugurates OPD services at AIIMS in Jharkhand

New Delhi, Aug 24 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday virtually inaugurated the OPD services in the new AYUSH building and a night shelter at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Deoghar in Jharkhand.

They will provide better healthcare facilities to lakhs of people in the state. A night shelter facility has also been started for those coming from far-flung areas for treatment at AIIMS Deoghar.

Mandaviya tweeted, "Inaugurated the OPD and night resthouse facility at AIIMS, Deoghar on Tuesday. AIIMS will provide better medical facilities to lakhs of people in this area, as well as people coming from far-flung areas for treatment will get the facility of staying at night resthomes."

In another tweet, he said, "It is a matter of great pleasure for me that I got the opportunity to inaugurate the OPD and night resthouse of AIIMS on the land of Baba Baidyanath ji."

More than 20 types of treatment facilities will be available with a capacity of 200 patients everyday at AIIMS Deoghar. The OPD registration fee has been fixed at Rs 30 which will be valid for one year.

The medical consultation will begin in the OPD from Wednesday. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, only 200 patients will be registered daily. The registration time for the OPD facility will be only for two hours from 8.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

The OPD facilities will include medicine and its allied specialties general medicine, pulmonology (tuberculosis and respiratory diseases), psychiatry, dermatology (skin), surgical and allied specialties general surgery, orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmology, pediatrics vaccination of newborn and children, obstetrics and gynaecology, dentistry, pathology and microbiology, radiology.

Invoking the concept of 'Antyodaya' or serving the last citizen in the society as propounded by Deendayal Upadhyaya as the guiding principle of the Union Health Ministry's efforts to implement the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), Mandaviya said, "The AIIMS institute will serve not only the 15 lakh residents of Deoghar but 3.19 crore people of Jharkhand. The centre has helped Jharkhand in every possible way in its fight against Covid-19."

