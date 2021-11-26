New Covid variant in S.Africa affecting those under 25
New Delhi, Nov 26 The new Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.529, detected in South Africa is mainly affecting people in the under 25 age group, among whom the vaccination rate against the virus is only 26 per cent, according to health officials.
Professor Anne von Gottberg from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said the variant had been detected in about 100 genomes so far.
Regarding the affected group, South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla said: "They are at great risk," Times Live reported.
