Published: August 27, 2021

NY Guv reveals 12,000 more Covid deaths

New York, Aug 27 New York Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state due to Covid-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor Andrew Cuomo.

The Governor's office said that 55,395 people had died of Covid-19 in New York based on death certificate data submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from the 43,415 that Cuomo reported to the public on Monday, his last day in office, reports Xinhua news agency.

The larger number "includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings".

Once the epicentre of the pandemic, New York state has so far reported 2,322,417 coronavirus cases and 54,695 deaths since the onset of the health crisis early last year.

