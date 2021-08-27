Over 14mn fully vaccinated against Covid in Morocco

Rabat, Aug 27 The total number of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Morocco reached 14,068,939, the Moroccan Ministry of Health has said.

So far, a total of 18,022,176 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Morocco, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

Meanwhile, Morocco's tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 836,494 as 7,357 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, while the total recoveries increased by 9,522 to 757,268, the statement said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Morocco rose by 97 to 12,176, while 2,516 people remained in intensive care units, it added.

