Philippines reports 12,751 new Covid cases

Manila, Sep 8 The Philippines reported 12,751 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the Southeast Asian country's confirmed cases to 2,134,005.

The Department of Health (DOH) also reported 174 Covid-19 related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 34,672, Xinhua news agency reported.

The DOH said five laboratories failed to submit data.

The DOH blamed Wednesday's low caseload on "technical issues encountered in the extraction of data" on the previous day.

"We can expect higher numbers in the next few days as we resolve the issue," it added.

On September 6, the DOH reported the highest ever daily tally, with 22,415 cases.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested over 18 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

