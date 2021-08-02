Prioritise inoculating teachers: Jagan

Amaravati, Aug 2 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to give top priority to teachers in the vaccination programme as schools are set to reopen on August 16.

Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation in the state wherein he also called for expediting the 'Nadu Nedu' work in hospitals within the stipulated time.

"Complete the vaccination process to teachers soon and ensure that Covid protocols are strictly followed," said the Chief Minister.

He instructed officials to ensure that large crowds are avoided and not more than 150 people allowed to attend weddings, even as they raise awareness on Covid containment measures.

Reddy directed the same at religious events and called on people to adopt all precautions and stay alert in the coming two months.

"Conduct only RTPCR tests as they are more accurate compared to other tests andcontinue door to door surveys, testing people with symptoms and monitor 104 services regularly for uninterrupted services," he noted.

The Chief Minister directed officials to connect village clinics with PHCs through video conference and linking them with the labs as well.

He directed health records of people to be mapped in the villages and those details should be available at village clinics through Aarogyasri cards which can be known using QR code of Aarogyasri cards.

"These details will help the doctors visiting villages as part of family doctor concept," he said and instructed officials to complete the works of village clinics by December.

When officials informed Reddy that MLHPs who completed BSc nursing and CPCH courses will be appointed in the village clinics along with ANMs, Reddy said Asha workers should also report in the same clinics.

According to officials, 12 types of primary treatment methods, 14 types of tests and 65 types of medicines will be available at the village clinics.

Likewise, 67 types of basic medical equipment will be available, including telemedicine services.

Meanwhile, officials informed the CM that work has been started for medical colleges in Paderu, Vizianagaram, Piduguralla and Machilipatnam.

However, a couple of public interest litigations (PILs) were filed against the land parcels of Anakapalli and Nandyala medical colleges.

Similarly, the contractors are preparing to start work in Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Eluru, Bapatla, Markapuram, Madanapalle, Penukonda and Adoni.

"Pay special attention to the 'Nadu Nedu' programme in the health sectors... prepare an action plan in this regard. Government hospitals should be on par with corporate hospitals such that government employees also should choose government hospitals over private hospitals for treatment," the CM added.

Reddy directed officials to prepare an SOP defining ownership policies, including focusing on hospital maintenance.

