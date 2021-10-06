Punjab administers over 2 crore doses of vaccine

Chandigarh, Oct 6 Punjab has administered over two crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far, Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni said.

He said 1.48 crore people had got the first dose while 52 lakh got both doses.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also holding the Health portfolio, said 2.16 lakh people got vaccinated on Tuesday.

Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Patiala were the top five districts in immunisation.

Soni said 1.77 crore doses of Covishield and 23 lakh doses of Covaxin had been administered.

He said in the age group of 18-44 years 1.07 crore people had been vaccinated, while 55 lakh in 45-60 years and 38 lakh people 60 years and above.

