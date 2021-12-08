Researcher says, Pfizer vaccine is less effective from omicron variant

People just got little relief from the Corona second wave, and now the new variant Omicron of the same virus has come to light which is said to be more virulent, and with high mutations, it spreads rapidly amongst the people.



Researchers from all over the globe are doing their best to generate a new vaccine for this variant which is called Omicron, whereas the latest news has come to the fore that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine provides less immunity against Omicron.



Professor Willem Hanekom, executive director at Africa Health, said that "The clinical implications of these important laboratory data need to be determined. It is likely that lesser vaccine-induced protection against infection and disease would be the result,".



He further stated that "Importantly, most vaccinologists agree that the current vaccines will still protect against severe disease and death in the face of Omicron infection. It is therefore critical that everyone should be vaccinated,".

Also, the danger is not over yet and the government, as well as health care workers urging people, to follow full protocols against corona, wearing masks, and sanitizing hands, are basic precautions to be taken.