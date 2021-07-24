Russia registers 23,811 daily Covid cases

Moscow, July 24 Russia registered 23,811 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continued to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 6,078,522, the official monitoring and response centre said on Friday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 795 to 152,296, while the number of recoveries increased by 22,547 to 5,450,004, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow reported 3,425 new cases, down from 4,287 the day before, taking its total to 1,481,296.

Nearly 161.5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

