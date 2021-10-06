Russia reports record daily Covid death toll

Moscow, Oct 6 Russia has confirmed 929 Covid-19-related fatalities over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count in the country, bringing the national death toll to 212,625, the official monitoring and response centre said on Wednesday.

A total of 25,133 new infections were registered, taking the nationwide tally to 7,662,560. The number of recoveries increased by 19,841 to 6,778,900, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 3,589 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,658,065.

Russia is close to surpassing the threshold of 30,000 new cases a day amid a surge in infections, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

She noted that infection rates remain the highest among the elderly, and citizens over the age of 65 need special attention as they are more likely to develop severe forms of illness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor