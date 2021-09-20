SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL seeking door-to-door vax for disabled persons

New Delhi, Sep 20 The Supreme Court on Monday sought Centre's response on a PIL seeking door-to-door vaccination of persons with disability.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud issued notice to the Union of India while hearing a plea by Evara Foundation, a disability rights organisation, seeking priority Covid-19 vaccination for the disabled, as they face a higher risk of being impacted by the virus.

"Since the plea raises substantial questions dealing with rights of the disabled. We issue notice to the Union of India," said the bench.

The top court also asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it with regarding the steps taken and the steps which are likely to be taken to assuage concerns of the petitioners.

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Advocate Pankaj Sinha, representing the petitioner, also sought notice to be issued to the state governments in the matter. However, the bench pointed out that Centre formulates the health policy and it would like to see its policy on the issues raised in the plea.

The bench noted that the plea under Article 32 seeks to bring focus upon the steps, which are required to ensure ease of access to vaccination to persons with disabilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor