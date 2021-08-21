Singapore reports 40 new Covid-19 cases

Singapore, Aug 21 Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 40 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total tally in the country to 66,406.

The new infections included 36 locally transmitted cases. As many as 19 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed under quarantine. Three are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, while 14 are currently unlinked, the Xinhua news agency reported.

There are four imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Among them, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

A total of 380 cases are currently warded in hospitals. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 27 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The MOH said that an 82-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on August 19, bringing the Covid-19 death toll in Singapore to 47.

As of August 19, 77 per cent of Singapore's population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

