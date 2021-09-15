Spike in Covid in UP's Bareilly raise concern

Lucknow, Sep 15 Just as Uttar Pradesh was gearing to be completely Covid-free in the coming days, a sudden spike in Covid cases in Bareilly has set alarm bells ringing.

Eleven new Covid cases have been reported form Bareilly in the past 24 hours while the total number of new cases in the states have been pegged at 33.

Bareilly, alone, accounts for one-third new cases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed health officials to look into the reasons behind the surge in number of cases.

A senior health official, who spoke to on condition of anonymity, said that contact tracing of the new cases would be done from Wednesday.

"It appears that there is some proximity between the new patients. They may have attended some family function and got others infected. The condition of all the new patients is stable and symptoms are mild," he said.

Health officials in Lucknow said that the daily test positivity remained at 0.01 per cent.

The official bulletin also indicated that 32 districts of the state have become free from Covid-19 infection.

Over 36 per cent of the total active cases in the state belong to just five districts, including Bareilly (18), Lucknow (14), Gautam Buddha Nagar (12), Prayagraj (12) and Gorakhpur (10).

The officials said that the number of fully vaccinated persons in the state reached 1.52 crore on Tuesday.

