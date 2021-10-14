Sri Lankans urged to remain cautious despite dip in Covid cases

Colombo, Oct 14 Health officials have urged Sri Lankans to remain cautious despite a drop in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country as the spread of transmission caused by the Delta variant was easing.

A senior Health Ministry official told Xinhua news agency that the viral load in infected patients being reported was low and if all health guidelines were maintained, Sri Lanka could soon lift the existing restrictions, including an inter-province travel ban.

The official said that people needed to remain cautious and were advised to wear face masks and maintain social distance in public places as the country was not out of danger from the virus yet.

According to official statistics, the number of positive Covid-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 527,735 on Wednesday after 671 patients were reported a day earlier, a decline from the average 3,000 cases reported daily last month.

The death toll from the virus was 13,377.

Pictures shared by health workers on social media on Tuesday showed empty beds in the Covid-19 wards in some of the major hospitals in the country, which were filled to their maximum when the Delta variant caused havoc since May.

Doctors said while this was a relief people needed to behave responsibly to avoid another wave.

The Health Ministry has banned all public gatherings until further notice, while cinemas and in-house dining in restaurants also remain closed.

People have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and are encouraged to work from home while schools nationwide are yet to reopen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor