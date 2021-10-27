Telangana to further intensify Covid vaccination

Hyderabad, Oct 27 Authorities in Telangana are set to further intensify the Covid-19 vaccination drive in view of a surge in Covid infections in several countries which has triggered fear of a third wave in India.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has urged all the departments to ensure utmost coordination for achieving the target of 100 per cent vaccination.

During a video conference with District Collectors, the chief secretary said that the number of Covid cases are on the rise in several countries, including Britain, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands.

In view of this situation, there was a need to further intensify the vaccination drive in all villages and wards across the State, he told the officials.

The Chief Secretary directed the District Collectors to constitute special teams at village/ward levels to expedite vaccine coverage for the entire population. The special teams will comprise Asha worker, Anganwadi worker, panchayat secretary and a village revenue assistant as members and nodal officers will be appointed at village and mandal levels to supervise the progress of vaccination.

Somesh Kumar said adequate doses of vaccine and syringes were available with the government. He wanted the officials to create awareness among people about getting two doses of vaccine, which was the only way to ensure protection from Covid.

The Chief Secretary said Telangana had crossed 3 crore vaccinations but there should be no laxity and the pace of vaccination drive should be further stepped up to achieve 100 per cent vaccination.

Meanwhile, the health department officials said they would now be focusing on those who have not taken a second dose of the vaccine.

Telangana has a population of 4.1 crore, of which around 2.8 crore are above the age of 18 years who are eligible for Covid vaccination.

The State administered 3,07,93,368 doses from January 16 to October 26. About 2.17 crore people took the first dose, while 91 lakh took the second dose.

However, about 30 lakh people, who were due for the second dose, have skipped it despite completing the prescribed time interval between two doses.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao denied making any statement linking Covid-19 vaccination with the issue of ration and pension by the government.

He issued a clarification following reports that from November 1, ration and pension would be stopped to people who do not take the vaccine.

Earlier, it was tweeted from the official Twitter handle of Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector that directions have been issued to officials to prepare a list of those who have not taken the vaccination and immediately stop their ration and pensions. Interestingly, the tweet was deleted after clarification by the Director of Public Health on Tuesday.

