TN, K'taka enforce strict curbs on passengers from Kerala

Chennai, Aug 1 As Kerala shows no respite in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases for the past several days with the number of cases on Saturday touching 20,624 and test positivity rate at 12.31 per cent, the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have taken tough measures for passengers coming from Kerala.

Karnataka, according to a statement from the state Health department, will allow passengers from Kerala if they have an RT-PCR negative test done within 72 hours of the journey. Karnataka Health department clearly said the state would not allow passengers without a negative RT-PCR test even if they have taken two doses of vaccines.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has, however, allowed passengers who have either a negative RT-PCR report or have taken a single dose of vaccine.

Both the neighbouring states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are conducting checks on passengers coming from Kerala at railways stations, airports and bus bays where inter- state buses arrive. Karnataka has deployed a huge police posse in all the check posts in the state under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police. Tamil Nadu has also deployed a large police force in the borders at Walayar and Kaliakkavilai.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, told , "The Tamil Nadu government is taking strict measures to bring down fresh Covid-19 cases and hence, the passengers who visit the state from other states will have to adhere to the strict protocols enforced here.

"We are insisting on the RT-PCR negative certificate within 72 hours of the journey or a Covid certificate with at least one dose of vaccine for the passengers who reach Tamil Nadu from states where the Covid-19 cases are high."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed state officials to strictly monitor the number of Covid-19 cases and take measures to contain the infection.

