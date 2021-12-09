Turkey confirms 20,874 daily Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Dec 9 Turkey's Health Ministry has announced 20,874 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 8,964,711.

The number of people who have died as a result of the virus in Turkey has risen by 192 to 78,407, with 29,883 more people have recovered, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 356,254 tests were conducted in the past day, the ministry said.

Turkey began mass Covid-19 vaccination on January 14.

More than 56 million Turkish people have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines, while nearly 51 million have got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered about 121.27 million doses including the booster jabs.

