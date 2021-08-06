Befitting that India's highest sporting honour be named after Major Dhyan Chand, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur stated that it's befitting that India's highest sporting honour, Khel Ratna, is being renamed after hockey legend Dhyan Chand.

"Major Dhyan Chand is India's most legendary & loved sporting icons; it is only befitting that India's Highest Sporting Honour be named after him. His life and achievements have inspired generations of sportspersons who have achieved glory for India," Anurag Thakur retweeted while quoting the tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the PM announced that 'the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.'

"I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.

For Indian hockey, the Tokyo Olympics has proved to be an absolute watershed moment in modern history as both teams reached the semi-final of the showpiece event. The men's team defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Oi Hockey Stadium after 41 years on Thursday. They showed absolute resilience, strength, and winning spirit to register a remarkable comeback win against a strong German team.

Meanwhile earlier on Friday, the Indian women's team went down fighting against Great Britain 3-4. With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal. Great Britain scored through Ellie Rayer (16th minute), Sarah Robertson (24th), Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th), and Grace Balsdon (48th). India hit back via Gurjit Kaur (25th and 26th) and Vandana Katariya (29th) but were unable to find the late equaliser.

It ended a dream run for the Indian women's hockey team that had finished last at Rio 2016, having qualified for the Olympics after 36 years, and for a side that had lost its first three group games at Tokyo 2020, the third to Great Britain 1-4.

( With inputs from ANI )

