Important for us to build on our fantastic performance at the Tokyo Games: Nikki Pradhan

September 21 : India women's hockey defender Nikki Pradhan, who has played 112 matches for the national side, expressed that it's very important for the Indian team to build on its brilliant performance at the Tokyo Games in the upcoming months. The women's team recorded its best-ever finish at the Olympic Games (fourth place) earlier this year.

"I think the way we fought against the best teams in the world showed our hunger and determination to do well at the biggest of stages. However, we still have a lot to prove in the future. It's very important for us to build on our fantastic performance at the Tokyo Games and keep becoming better as a side with each match we play in the future," said the 28-year-old.

When asked about the team's future targets, Pradhan said, "We are definitely looking to win as many tournaments as possible. Our number one goal is to be the best side in the world and we still have a long way to go. We are going to take it one tournament at a time and focus on building our skills on the pitch. We definitely have the talent to take on any side in the world at the moment," said the defender.

The Indian women's core group got together for their first Senior Women's National Coaching Camp at the SAI, Bengaluru post their magnificent run at the Tokyo Games on September 13. Pradhan expressed that the team is working on a few aspects which they had noted down during the Olympics.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor