MP gears up for 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National C'ship

After the success of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021, Madhya Pradesh is all geared up to host the forthcoming 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 starting on October 18.

28 teams with over 550 players as well as coaching and support staff, will arrive in Bhopal this week for the first-ever Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021.

The maiden tournament for academies will provide young hockey players with a platform to showcase their talent and impress selectors, who will be present at the National Championships. Good performances here will hold great prospects for young and aspiring players to make it to the National Program.

The participating teams include Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati, Naval Tata Hockey Academy -- Jamshedpur and Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy in Pool A, while Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Namdhari Sports Academy and RV Academy of Hockey are in Pool B.

Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, and Raja Karan Hockey Academy are grouped in Pool C, while Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar -- Ludhiana, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy are in Pool D.

HIM Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, SAI - Academy (Kolkata) and Citizen Hockey XI are in Pool E and in Pool F Hubli Hockey Academy, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh, Salute Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club are grouped together.

Pool G will include Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy and Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy. Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy feature in Pool H.

After six days of pool matches, the quarter-finals will be played on October 24, the semi-finals will be held on October 26 whereas the Medal matches are scheduled for October 27.

The government of Madhya Pradesh has left no stone unturned in its preparations to successfully host back-to-back tournaments and also provide a safe environment for the athletes to compete.

Minister of Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment, Yashodhara Raje Scindia said, "It was great to see talented players compete for the coveted title in the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhopal. We ensured the COVID protocols were followed."

"I believe having more tournaments like this at the Junior and Sub Junior level will really help build a strong grassroots system and it will only help the sports grow further. We are very happy to support Hockey India in their endeavour and host more such tournaments in Bhopal as it will inspire more children to take up the sport," she added.

Apart from several SOPs laid out by Hockey India, each and every athlete, coach, technical officials participating in the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 would need to submit a negative COVID RT-PCR test report on arrival at Bhopal with the test taken within 48 hours prior to departure to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Further to this, all athletes and officials need to have the Aarogya Setu app on their devices. They must also follow physical distancing measures at all locations, except athletes on the field.

A Covid-19 task force will also be constituted by the organising committee to ensure the implementation of the protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the respective state government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor