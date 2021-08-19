No better feeling in world than your hard work being recognised, says Savita Punia

The Indian women's hockey team fought hard against the best teams in the world and earned their best-ever finish (fourth place) at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Having saved some mighty blows in the mega event, goalkeeper Savita Punia fell short of words to describe the feeling of getting appreciation from every corner of the country.

Meanwhile, sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures has now added Savita to their talent roster. The multi-year deal will see Baseline managing all the commercial interests of Savita.

Talking about the development, Savita said, "It's fantastic to be represented by Baseline Ventures after our brilliant performance at the Olympic Games. There's no better feeling in the world when your hard work is recognised and appreciated. Baseline Ventures represents some of the prime athletes in our country and I am ecstatic to be represented by them. This association will motive me, even more, to perform at the highest level for my country," she added.

Born in Jodhkan, Sirsa district, Haryana, Savita is known as one of the best women's hockey goalkeepers in the world. "The Wall" of the Indian team, Savita has been part of multiple victories of the national team which includes a Bronze Medal at the 2014 Asian Games and a Silver Medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

Savita also played a crucial role in India's historic 1-0 victory against Australia in the quarter-finals of the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

"Savita has been the heartbeat of the Indian women's hockey team for several years. She has played a key role in many victories for the Indian team, the most important of them all being the 1-0 victory against Japan which helped India book a place in the Olympics for the first time in 36 years. We are very honoured and privileged to manage Savita going forward and we are looking forward to a fantastic association," said Managing Director, Tuhin Mishra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor