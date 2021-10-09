Sub-Jr National Ch'ship: SGPC, Vadipatti Raja, SAI-Academy advance to QFs

SAI Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy earned victories in their respective matches on day six of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 here in Bhopal on Saturday.

SAI-Academy sealed the top spot in Pool E and a place in the Quarter Final with a comfortable 2-0 win against Markandeshwar Hockey Academy in the first match of the sixth day. Almaaz Khan (24', 58'), having registered a brace to his name for SAI-Academy, was the only goalscorer in the match.

In Pool F, SGPC Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 7-0 win against Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh to advance to the Quarter Finals of the tournament. Ajaypal Singh (9', 11', 18') bagged a fine hat-trick, while Kamaljeet Singh (40', 41') scored two goals in what was their team's second win of the tournament. Joban Singh (43') and Ranjodh Singh (56') also contributed a goal each for SGPC Hockey Academy.

In Pool H, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy edged out Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 2-1 in a thriller to Quarter Final of the inaugural edition of the tournament. Sahil Gure S (33') and Ritik Pal (50') scored a goal each, in what was Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy's come-from-behind win against Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, who had taken a lead in the 30th minute through a goal from Ansh Dangi.

In the final group stage match of the tournament, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy eased past Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy with a dominating 7-0 to finish on the top of Pool G. Thokchom Thonglen (13', 21'), and Sourabh Dande (40', 42') starred with two goals each, while Arham Zamir Ansari (19'), Raja Bhaiya Kori (20') and Sami Rizwan (32') chipped in with one goal each to help their team Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy seal a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The quarter-finals of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 will be played on Sunday, October 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

