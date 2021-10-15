Was determined to make the most of every chance I got at Tokyo Olympics, says Simranjeet Singh

Simranjeet Singh was among the star performers for India in their medal-winning campaign at the Tokyo Olympics. The dynamic midfielder's sensational goals in crucial moments made him an instant hit among the fans back home.

However, his Olympic journey, much like his career, had its fair share of twists and turns.

Talking about his big break into the senior side, Simranjeet credited the seniors for guiding him and sharing useful tips which he still follows to this day. In particular, he recalls the influence hockey stalwart Sardar Singh had on his early days in the team.

"Sardar Singh played in the same position as me. He was someone I always looked up to and I eagerly listened to his advice," said the Indian mid-fielder, as reported by the Hockey India's website.

"He always told me to make the most of every chance I got and to never let them go to waste. He reinforced in me the desire to give 100 per cent at every camp and show the selectors my hunger to be in the team, every single day," he added.

Expressing his initial disappointment at missing out, Simranjeet said, "Like every player, I felt I deserved to be a part of the 16-member squad, especially because I knew the coach had faith in me. But I was confident that no matter which 16 were selected, they had the capability to get a medal and that was our focus."

"When I got to know that the reserves were also travelling to Tokyo, at first, I couldn't believe it. But when it sunk in, I knew that now, despite being a reserve, I would get at least one chance to play. I was determined to make the most of it," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

