1 dead, 3 injured as speeding car rams several vehicles in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 A speeding car rammed several vehicles near Akshardham temple in the national capital on Monday morning, killing one person on the spot while three others received injuries.

According to a police official on the spot, the accident happened in the morning at around 10 a.m. when a speeding car bearing registration number UP 16AF1604 hit several vehicles when it was coming down the flyover just next to the Yamuna Bank Depot of Delhi Metro.

"The vehicle (a white Verna) which was coming from the Noida side, first struck a rickshaw, which was being driven by Sanjeev Yadav, a resident of Jhuggi Near Yamuna Bank Depot and dragged it for at least 30-40 meters," the official said.

The Verna car then hit a Tata Ace, which turned turtle by the impact of the accident.

The rickshaw was also carrying a passenger identified as Nawal Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jhuggi Near Yamuna Bank Depot. The said passenger died on the spot while the rickshaw puller is grievously injured.

The driver of the Tata Ace car, identified as Rampreet Das, resident of Rampura, also suffered injuries.

All the three injured including the driver of Verna were immediately taken to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where one of them is currently battling for his life.

The accident caused a heavy traffic jam on the road in the morning as the accident happened at a time when there is already a heavy rush on this road that connects Noida with the national capital.

As the commuters faced hardship for a couple of hours, the police then towed the mangled remains of the car and cleared the road for traffic. A crime team of Delhi Police could also be seen collecting samples from the site of the accident.

Eyewitnesses told that they were shell-shocked by the accident as the Verna car was at a very high speed when it struck several vehicles.

Several people had gathered around the accident spot and were curious to know the fate of the people injured.

The impact of the collision could be easily ascertained after seeing the mangled remains of the Verna car. The car's bonnet which carries the engine, was completely damaged. Several plastic parts of both the cars laid strewn across the road.

The accident was so horrific that the rickshaw was completely damaged in the mishap. "The spot has been inspected and photographed from the Crime Team," an official confirmed.

