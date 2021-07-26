1 killed, 12 injured in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu, July 26 One person was killed and 12 others were injured on Monday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

Police said a truck going from Srinagar to Jammu collided head on with a tempo traveller vehicle at Chamalwas on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

"One person was killed and 12 non-local labourers from Bijnore, Uttar Pradesh were injured in this accident.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment", police said.

An FIR has been registered in this incident in Banihal police station, police added.

