1 killed, 4 injured in gas explosion in Islamabad

At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a massive explosion due to a gas leak at residential flats in Islamabad, local media reported.

Citing police statement, ARY News on Sunday reported that one person died on the spot while four other people including women were critically injured due to a gas explosion. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The person who died was identified as Shah Jahan, said the Pakistani publication.

In a similar incident, at least four people lost their lives and seven sustained injuries in an explosion near a petrol pump in Karachi's Nazimabad area on Friday.

According to initial reports, an explosion injured 11 people near the education board office located in Nazimabad. Four of the wounded persons succumbed to injuries, ARY News reported.

It further stated that the hospital sources said that five injured were receiving medical assistance at the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor