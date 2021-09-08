10, including 2 UP cops booked in case of abetment of suicide

Lucknow, Sep 8 Ten persons, including two suspended police personnel, have been booked for abetment of suicide of Vishambhar Dayal, who served as personal secretary to a senior IAS officer.

Dayal had shot himself in his office at Bapu Bhawan on August 30.

In his suicide note, Dayal had accused the policemen at Auras police station in Unnao of harassing him in a case in which his sister had a property dispute with her husband's relatives.

The state government had asked Inspector General (IG), Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh, to probe the case.

Later, Station House Officer (SHO) Auras, Hari Prasad Ahirwar and a sub inspector Tamizuddin were suspended for laxity.

Unnao police issued a statement saying that Dayal was not named in any case.

Unnao police had claimed that Dayal's sister Ram Devi had a property-related issue with her family and both the parties had lodged cross FIRs.

The Unnao police said in a case lodged in this connection in 2019, Dayal was also named but his name was expunged later.

The police added that another case was filed against the family members of Ram Devi under the POCSO Act.

On Tuesday, Dayal's brother Om Prakash, lodged a case against former SHO Auras, Hari Prasad Ahirwar and SI Tamizuddin, who had been suspended earlier.

Others named in the FIR include Surat, Babulal, Pappu Gautam, Brijesh Chaurasia, Satish Kumar, Rama Shankar, Sanjeev Yadav and Satish Kumar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), central zone, Rajesh Srivastava, said, "All the named persons have been booked under the charges of abetment of suicide, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and prevention of corruption act."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor