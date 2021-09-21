13-year-old boy held for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl in UP

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 21 In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy who lives in her neighbourhood in the Bhuta village in Bareilly district, police said.

The girl, a Class 4 student, was playing with a friend in front of her house when the minor boy took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted. The girl returned home crying and showed her injuries to her mother.

The incident took place on September 16 but the FIR was lodged on Monday.

The girl's mother alleged that she had been confined in her house by some few influential persons of her village which is why it took her time to file the complaint.

The local panchayat had also asked the girl's family to compromise and take an 'undisclosed amount'.

The girl's mother somehow managed to contact police on Sunday and lodged a complaint.

An FIR was then registered under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The boy, a student of Class 8, was sent to a juvenile home on Monday. The girl's medical examination has also been completed.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "The crime occurred last Thursday. A complaint was lodged much later as the girl's kin were forced to compromise. As soon as the police came to know, a team was sent to the village and a thorough probe was carried out."

The SSP further said, "We have registered an FIR against the minor boy and he has been produced in the juvenile court. I have asked the circle officer to investigate the role of local village head as the girl's mother said he was the mediator in the meetings and was forcing the family to compromise. We are also looking at the other possibilities in this case."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor