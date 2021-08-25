17-yr-old alleges gangrape, FIR lodged after 2 months

Ballia (UP), Aug 25 A 17-year-old girl has alleged that she was gang raped by six men in a village in Sikandarpur area.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the accused two months ago but police turned her away when she tried to get an FIR registered earlier.

She said that it was registered only when she approached the superintendent of police.

The FIR names Deepak Sahni, Ritesh, Dinesh, Dhiraj, Durgesh, and Shiv Dayal, all between 20 and 25 years.

Sikandarpur, SHO, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The police are probing the matter and the girl has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

