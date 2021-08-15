2 including a woman die in fire incident at Delhi's Dwarka hotel

New Delhi, Aug 15 As many as two persons died, including a woman and six persons have received serious burn injuries in fire incident which occurred at four-story hotel in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday.

According to a senior official in fire department, the fire broke out on the ground floor of 'Shri Krishna Hotel', located in South-West area of Dwarka around 7.30 a.m.

"Fire occurred on the basement of the hotel, which is a four-story building and spread over 80 square yards of area. Two heavily charred bodies were recovered, while six more people have also received burn injuries," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

Out of six, three persons have received serious burn injuries, of them one has been admitted in Safdarjung Hospital, while two others have been shifted to Ayushman Hospital, Garg told .

Delhi police said the building is owned by Sidharth and Karuna from Ranchi, Jharkhand but the hotel Shri Krishna was being run by Sunil Gupta, who further sublet it to Harshit from Dashrath Puri.

"When police reached the spot, there was no one from the hotel staff. Subsequently, FSL and crime team were also called in to the spot. After extinguishing the fire, two bodies including that of a woman were found on a staircase. Both the bodies were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital," a senior police officer said.

Police said the preliminary enquiry revealed that the same hotel had been prosecuted under relevant sections of Delhi Police Act twice earlier and a case was also registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The official further informed that the department received a call regarding a fire incident around 7.30 a.m. on Sunday and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

