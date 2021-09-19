2 killed in blast in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Two civilians were killed in an explosion at a bus station in the eastern city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness.

The explosion also injured one Taliban, the eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday three persons were killed and 21 injured in three consecutive explosions targeting the Taliban in Police District 5 of Jalalabad city of eastern Nangarhar province.

The explosions come after the Taliban assured the people of Afghanistan of security and safety of their lives and assets.

It has been over a month when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country.

The country plunged into crisis last month after Kabul fell to the Taliban and the democratically elected government of former president Ashraf Ghani collapsed.

( With inputs from ANI )

