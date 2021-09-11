21 couples with disabilities tie knot in Raj, urge people to get vaccinated

Jaipur, Sep 11 In an attempt to help underprivileged people, the Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) on Saturday organised the 36th mass wedding ceremony in Udaipur, where 21 differently-abled couples tied the knot, pledging against dowry while simultaneously urging people to get vaccinated.

The mass wedding ceremony promoted by NSS was organised following all the Covid-19 guidelines. The differently-abled couples got married with wedding gifts pouring in from family members and donors.

Those who tied knot included 26-year-old Roshan Lal from Udaipur, who is preparing for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). Lal, who is preparing for REET under the guidance of NSS, tied the knot with Kamala Kumari (32) at the ceremony.

"The Narayan Seva Sansthan has been a pillar of strength for me, as it helped me find a direction in life. I am sure I will be able to be a good teacher someday," Lal said.

Prashant Agarwal, President, NSS, said, "The 36th Divyang mass marriage ceremony is an event which is very close to our hearts. As we are entering the 19th year of our flagship campaign 'Say no to Dowry', we are glad that our efforts have paid off and the organisation has so far helped 2109 couples in leading a happy and prosperous married life.

"Over the years, we have been conducting free corrective surgeries, distribution of ration kits, operating limbs for the differently-abled, conducting skill development classes and holding mass marriage ceremonies as well as talent development activities to empower the differently-abled people."

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Surat working with Tata Motors, tied the knot with Sant Kumari at the ceremony.

"I am extremely happy to find my life partner through the Sansthan," said Kumar, who leg operation was facilitated by the NSS.

After the marriage, Sant Kumari now wants to start her own startup using her stitching skills to become financially independent.

"The differently-abled individuals want to be treated equally in the society," she said.

Couples from several states approach the NSS for assistance in getting married. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NSS this year shortlisted couples from five states.

