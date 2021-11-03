21 year-old woman buys house worth Rs 87 lakh with her savings

Beka Thompson, who lives in Britain, has shared the secret of owning a house at the age of 21 on social media. Thompson explained how she bought a house worth Rs 87 lakh from her savings. She also informed people about her saving trick. Becca Thompson has shared a video on her TikTok account, according to Mirror UK. In which she explained how she started saving when she was 16 and bought her own house at the age of 21. Initially, the salary was low, Beka said. She was earning Rs 304 per hour. But after five years of saving, she managed to buy a house.

Becca said she bought a two-bedroom flat at Rs 87 lakh due to the corona crisis. Now she has shared her saving trick with TikTok followers. Talking about her savings, she said that whenever she was spending money, she was putting the same amount in her savings account. After thinking of buying a house, she started collecting Rs 80,000 per month.

Becca Thompson added that she has a different mantra of saving. Save as much as you can afford. One user asked, how did you save so much in such a low income? "My parents didn't ask me for money," Becca said. So I was saving all my salary. My own expenses are also low. As the salary went up, the savings went up, and finally I saved so much money that I bought a house.