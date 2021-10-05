216,000 children sexually abused by French clergy since 1950, says report

A very shocking news has come out from France. In the last 70 years, some 330,000 children have been sexually abused in the Catholic Church in France. This claim was made in a French report released on Tuesday. Jean-Marc Sauve, chairman of the commission that released the report, said the report also included abuses by clergy and non-religious people involved in the church.

According to Jean-Marc Sauve, 80 percent of children are sexually abused. In addition, about 60 percent of boys and girls face many emotional, sexual, or sexual problems. The nearly 2,500-page report, prepared by an independent commission, reveals secrets that have not been published for 70 years.

About 3,000 people have been charged in the report. Two-thirds of the accused were pastors. They were working in the church during the period of sexual abuse. The total number of victims is estimated at 216,000, Sauve said. They have been abused by the clergy and others. The Commission began its investigation in 1950.

Jean-Marc Sauve has criticized the church's role in the form of deep and brutal indifference to victims until the early 2000s. Sauve said 22 of the alleged crimes, which could still be prosecuted, have been referred to prosecutors. While more than 40 crimes that are too old to be prosecuted. But the accused are still alive. Such crimes have been referred to the authorities.