29-year-old man shot dead by co-worker on his first day of job

In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead by his own co-worker on his first day of his job. The shocking incident took place on Wednesday at a manufacturing plant Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson, Alabama.

The victim identified as 29-year-old John Eric Cole, of Birmingham, was shot repeatedly in the back while on his first day of his job. The victim was pronounced dead at the spot.

The suspect of the murder has been identified as 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker. After shooting the victim dead Dexter has escaped from the scene but was identified by witnesses as an employee.

As per reports, two allegedly had a legal dispute earlier this year.

The reports also says that the supect after shooting Cole returned to the scene and turned himself over to deputies. The suspect has been transported to the Jefferson County Jail and has been charged with murder.

It is not yet clear whaat actually led to the shooting. As per a statement by the company, Cole and Dexter knew each other outside the manufacturing plant.

Actually the victim was stepfather of Walker’s son, as per court records.

In March 2021, suspect had accused Cole of choking his 12-year-old son and making threats months earlier.

“My son … told me that he doesn’t feel safe at the home where he (resides) and the stepfather has been abusing him over and over,” Dexter wrote, according to court documents.

A judge issued an order requiring Cole and the boy’s mother to stay away from Walker. In the month of July, Dexter had asked the judge to dismiss the case because he felt that the boy was no longer in danger.

