3 civilians injured in J&K grenade attack

Srinagar, Sep 14 Three civil were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Militants hurled the grenade at a police party, but it "missed the target and exploded on the road injuring three civil who have been shifted to hospital", the police said.

"The area has been surrounded for searches."

